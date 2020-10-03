Society

Fall festival and corn maze now open in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for some fun this weekend, Saturday is the start of Froberg's Farms Corn Maze and Fall Festival.

Froberg's Festival will run through Nov. 1, and will be open seven days a week.



The farm, which is located in Alvin, is also home to the largest strawberry farm in Texas.

Inside look at the largest strawberry farm in Texas

Mostly known as a family friendly strawberry picking destination each spring, the 22-acre farm also grows more than 30 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year.

Families travel as far as 150 miles away to explore or stop by the roadside Country Store that sells a variety of homegrown produce items year round.

The Froberg family has been in the produce business for more than 80 years. The family came to the Alvin area in the 1920's, and in 1936, Fred and Katie Froberg purchased two dozen acres that is the nucleus of Froberg's Farm today.

Alfred Froberg, carries on his grandfather's farming tradition with the help of his wife Nina, who makes homemade strawberry fried pies and other bakery goods each day. Their children also can be seen on the weekends showing customers around the farm and helping in the store.

SkyDrone13 gets a beautiful sky-high look of Froberg Farm

