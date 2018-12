A Friendswood woman was arrested and indicted after a months-long investigation into the Friendswood Mustang Booster Club theft.Kimberly Anne Nemetz, also known as Kimberly Halata, was charged with felony theft by a Galveston County grand jury.Nemetz, 48, was booked into Galveston County Jail and released on a $20,000 bond.The arrest comes after the booster club accused a parent volunteer of stealing donations in August.