Friendswood restaurant offers "fine dining without the fuss"

Brasserie is a French word for a large, relaxed restaurant with plenty of drinks. 1895 is the year Friendswood was founded.Put that together, and you've got Brasserie 1895."Everyone knows each other," expressed customer Jennifer Graff. "Everyone says, 'Hi' to each other."Kris Jakob opened the restaurant four years ago. He calls the service "fine dining without the fuss.""Being able to have this restaurant in the neighborhood, means they don't have to drive all the way downtown and all the way back, which is a plus for them," explained Jakob.Jakob has worked all over the world, and it shows in his unique flavor combinations.Most items will stay on the menu for only a couple of weeks."We have a lot of Belgian, European flair mixed with my Texas roots, mixed with Indian, Korean, whatever is of the moment," said Jakob.