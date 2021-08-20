investigation

Friendswood home targeted by 'swatting' call, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Police activity surrounding a Friendswood home just blocks away from Clear Brook High School was reportedly prompted by a hoax call.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, police reportedly received an unconfirmed report of a homicide and hostage situation. Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies arrived on the scene of a home on Girl Scout Lane.



According to a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Friendswood police determined there was no criminal activity at the home. The sheriff's office and police department determined the incident was a 'swatting' call - a fake report intended to elicit a SWAT response from authorities. There was no threat to the neighborhood.


School officials confirm that Clear Brook HS was placed on secure mode due to the police activity. This means no one was allowed to exit the building, but classes and activity continued as planned indoors. Dismissal for the day was delayed due to the situation.
