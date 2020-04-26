NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan welcomed back to Earth with parade in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan was welcomed back to Earth with a homecoming celebration.Morgan's friends and family gathered to celebrate with a street parade in his home in Friendswood.Dr. Morgan returned back to Earth on April 17, said the city of Friendswood government."An earth in crisis is still an earth worth returning to," Morgan tweeted.Selected in 2013, Morgan served as flight engineer on Expedition 60 and 61 into space from July 20, 2019 to April 17, 2020, according to NASA.