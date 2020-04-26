Society

NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan welcomed back to Earth with parade in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- NASA Astronaut Andrew Morgan was welcomed back to Earth with a homecoming celebration.

Morgan's friends and family gathered to celebrate with a street parade in his home in Friendswood.

Dr. Morgan returned back to Earth on April 17, said the city of Friendswood government.

"An earth in crisis is still an earth worth returning to," Morgan tweeted.

Selected in 2013, Morgan served as flight engineer on Expedition 60 and 61 into space from July 20, 2019 to April 17, 2020, according to NASA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfriendswoodnasahomeastronautspaceinternational space stationhomecoming
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where you can get free masks in Harris County
HISD distributes food for up to 5,000 families at NRG Park
Dave Ward's wife now asks for your prayers for him
Quick round of storms blows through SE TX this afternoon
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Houston mayor says no citations for not wearing a mask
Many Houston-area football stars picked in 2020 NFL Draft
Show More
Another violent night of shootings across Houston area
Son accused of shooting his mother to death in SE Harris Co.
Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 200,000
2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
Wild weather rocks hit residents in Tomball, Magnolia overnight
More TOP STORIES News