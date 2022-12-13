Human remains found during search for missing 38-year-old in Friendswood

Lester Mabry reportedly went for a walk on Saturday morning but never came home. The human remains were found along the same road where the 38-year-old was last seen.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood police said they found human remains while searching for a 38-year-old who has been missing since the weekend.

The human remains were found in a wooded area along the east end of Clearview Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police said Lester Mabry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Clearview Avenue.

He reportedly went for a walk but never came home. Police said he is new to the area.

The identity of the remains has not been determined. Friendswood police said the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.