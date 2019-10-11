Friendswood Market offers locals a fresh variety of food once a month

FRIENDWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The goal of starting a farmers market in Friendswood was for it to be unique and be able to connect the community with unique vendors."Picking what to sell at the market is tough, especially when you have so many great people sell the same product," said co-founder Jim Foreman."We allow some competition, but we obviously do not want to be a market that is nothing but cookies or dog treats because that is sort of a niche market," said Foreman.The Friendswood farmers market is open on the first Saturday of every month.You can find all sorts of locally grown fruits, vegetables, BBQ, and baked goods at the various stands that are set up at Stevenson Park.