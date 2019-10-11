Friendswood Market offers locals a fresh variety of food once a month

By
FRIENDWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The goal of starting a farmers market in Friendswood was for it to be unique and be able to connect the community with unique vendors.

"Picking what to sell at the market is tough, especially when you have so many great people sell the same product," said co-founder Jim Foreman.

"We allow some competition, but we obviously do not want to be a market that is nothing but cookies or dog treats because that is sort of a niche market," said Foreman.

The Friendswood farmers market is open on the first Saturday of every month.

You can find all sorts of locally grown fruits, vegetables, BBQ, and baked goods at the various stands that are set up at Stevenson Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13 plus friendswood
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Show More
Gerrit Cole's famous brother-in-law cheers him on in Game 5
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
More TOP STORIES News