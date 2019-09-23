Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota

Friendswood ISD shared the news on its Facebook page, saying that the passing of Cole Gordon "is a stunning loss for our Mustang family and the community as a whole."
According to DPS, the crash happened around 4:48 a.m. Saturday on SH-6 southbound, four miles south of Navasota.
Officials said Gordon was driving when he fell asleep, lost control of the vehicle, swerved, and hit a tree.
He was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Navasota, where he died later that morning. Officials believe he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
His passenger, 18-year-old Justin Phelps, who is also from Friendswood, survived. Authorities say Phelps was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital.
Their vehicle was towing an empty trailer at the time of the crash.
Friendswood High School says grief counselors will be available to students, who were also offered resources online.
"Our other campuses are also aware and will be ready to support those in need," the district wrote on Facebook. "Join us in praying for this family."