Friendswood High School senior killed in crash near Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old Friendswood High School senior was killed in a car crash over the weekend.

Friendswood ISD shared the news on its Facebook page, saying that the passing of Cole Gordon "is a stunning loss for our Mustang family and the community as a whole."

According to DPS, the crash happened around 4:48 a.m. Saturday on SH-6 southbound, four miles south of Navasota.

Officials said Gordon was driving when he fell asleep, lost control of the vehicle, swerved, and hit a tree.

He was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Navasota, where he died later that morning. Officials believe he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

His passenger, 18-year-old Justin Phelps, who is also from Friendswood, survived. Authorities say Phelps was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital.

Their vehicle was towing an empty trailer at the time of the crash.

Friendswood High School says grief counselors will be available to students, who were also offered resources online.

"Our other campuses are also aware and will be ready to support those in need," the district wrote on Facebook. "Join us in praying for this family."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswoodcar crashteen killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund
Man shot and killed in Jeep in southeast Houston parking lot
ABC13's The Midday
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
PLAYOFFS! This is when you can get your Astros ALDS tickets
Man jumps to his death in front of train holding daughter: Police
Show More
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural
Babysitter wanted after 10-month-old suffers several injuries
Best friends reunited for first time 43 years after serving in Vietnam
Dry shampoo can explodes, shatters car's sunroof in Missouri
More TOP STORIES News