Motorcyclist found dead by friends after crashing in west Harris County

The motorcyclist's friends began getting concerned when he never told them he made it home safely.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A group of friends had a shocking discovery after they found their motorcyclist friend dead in west Harris County.

The group says they found him dead in the middle of Barker Cypress near Morton.

According to police, the man, described to be in his 20s did not call his friends to let them know he was home safe.

The group said they looked for him around 3 a.m. and eventually found the light from his motorcycle coming from the woods. They found him dead in the road.

Police say the motorcyclist was going at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.

Officials said the driver failed to stay in a single lane and lost control of the motorcycle, striking a curb.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time, but the impact knocked it off his head.
