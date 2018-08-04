VIDEO: Texas Equusearch & Texas City Fire Dept. now launching into Moses Lake. Search for missing 40yo boater has been ongoing since Friday night and now shifting to a recovery effort @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/oGYldqk2ox — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) August 4, 2018

Texas Equusearch has just joined the Coast Guard in searching for a missing boater in Texas City.Officials say the 40-year-old boater reportedly fell from a 22-foot boat in Moses Lake around 8:30 p.m Friday night.Coast Guard says the man was on the boat with three other people.The friends told ABC13 they weren't drinking or speeding, but they didn't realize the man was missing from the boat until they went to take a selfie on their way in to dock.The missing boater was not wearing a life jacket, and it's not clear at what point the man fell off the boat.