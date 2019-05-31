Friend helps 18-year-old shot at park in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 18-year-old was shot at a park Thursday afternoon in The Woodlands.Deputies responded to the Sunset Springs Park at 35 S Dreamweaver Circle around 5 p.m.When deputies arrived, they found the 18-year-old, who had been shot in the abdomen.His friend helped keep him alive until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he had surgery.Deputies questioned a 17-year-old about the shooting at the park.No one has been arrested.If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office or Multi County Crime Stoppers and refer to case #19A173118.