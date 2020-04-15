Food & Drink

Kroger to sell Frenchy's Chicken, Burns Original BBQ and more from Houston restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Houston grocery stores are expanding their programs of offering takeaway dishes from Houston restaurants. Both H-E-B and Kroger are adding popular establishments to the programs they've recently begun to help restaurants reach shoppers.

Colvitare, the Italian-inspired Heights favorite from Agricole Hospitality, will offer parmesan and black pepper penne with charcoal-grilled chicken - a riff on its signature black pepper spaghetti - rigatoni bolognese, and 44 Farms braised beef lasagna to H-E-B stores in The Heights, Montrose, and on Washington Avenue. The dishes, which have been retooled for reheating at home, will begin appearing later this week, according to a representative.

Kroger has added South African restaurant Peli Peli and Creole restaurant Frenchy's Chicken to its roster that already includes Kim Son and Burns Original BBQ. It has also expanded the number of stores participating in the program.

RELATED: Grab your friends to take on this 10 lb. baked potato

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonrestaurantrestaurantschickenbarbecuegrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News