Kroger to sell Frenchy's Chicken, Burns Original BBQ and more from Houston restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Houston grocery stores are expanding their programs of offering takeaway dishes from Houston restaurants. Both H-E-B and Kroger are adding popular establishments to the programs they've recently begun to help restaurants reach shoppers.

Colvitare, the Italian-inspired Heights favorite from Agricole Hospitality, will offer parmesan and black pepper penne with charcoal-grilled chicken - a riff on its signature black pepper spaghetti - rigatoni bolognese, and 44 Farms braised beef lasagna to H-E-B stores in The Heights, Montrose, and on Washington Avenue. The dishes, which have been retooled for reheating at home, will begin appearing later this week, according to a representative.

Kroger has added South African restaurant Peli Peli and Creole restaurant Frenchy's Chicken to its roster that already includes Kim Son and Burns Original BBQ. It has also expanded the number of stores participating in the program.

