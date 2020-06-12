Shell Freedom Over Texas 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6245047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Shell Freedom Over Texas on ABC13

Due to the ongoing efforts to stay safe and help slow the spread of Covid-19, The City of Houston will not be hosting the traditional large city event on July 4th at Eleanor Tinsley Park. Instead, we will turn our attention to aon ABC13 for this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas! That's right....Houston's Official 4th of July Celebration is not canceled, but has shifted to anthanks to the generous support of the our new title sponsor, Shell and anchor sponsors Walmart, Reliant, Mask Up, Dr Pepper and Silver Eagle Distributors/Bud Light Seltzer.Join the party from the comfort of your living room!for an evening of Music and Fireworks presented by Reliant! The evening will kick off with a patriotic tribute by the Houston Symphony, followed by performances with guest artists Houston rappers, humanitarians and philanthropists, Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, nationally acclaimed mariachi band Mariachi Imperial De America, and Houston sibling Norteño trio Los Luzeros De Rioverde. PLUS appearances from past Freedom Over Texas favorites!