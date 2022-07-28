Bring on the weekend! This is what tops our list of things to do

From free outdoor Shakespeare to Plantchella, Dude Perfect in town at the Toyota Center, and more, here's what we're looking forward to.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend marks national news from some hometown icons, as our Queen Beyoncé drops her highly anticipated new album Renaissance, and hip-hop icon Bun B showcases his Trill Burgers on a Good Morning America faceoff.

Meanwhile, families can enjoy a Disney singalong treat or free outdoor Shakespeare, while kids young and old can celebrate bro culture with the internet's masters of over-the-top stunts. A hilarious Canadian comic comes to town, a brewery celebrates X-Mas in July, and a famed composer takes the stage.

Enjoy, here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, July 28

Disney Concerts presents Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour

The Oscar-winning Disney film comes to life in a concert event, featuring the entire, feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. The soundtrack features eight original songs (including that dang song about Bruno!) by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco. 7:30 p.m.

The Secret Group presents Alingon Mitra

SNL rising star Sarah Sherman was supposed to perform at the Secret Group. Unfortunately, she had to postpone her Texas dates. Thankfully, the Group found someone to step in: New York stand-up/comedy writer Alingon Mitra. He has written for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and was also staffed on Adam Ruins Everything. He has also done stand-up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Conan, and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. 8 p.m.

University of Houston presents Houston Shakespeare Festival: King Lear

The Houston Shakespeare Festival (HSF) returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre this summer with performances of King Lear and Cymbeline, through Saturday, August 6. Lear, the more serious of the two plays, presents the story of an aging king. In dividing his estate, he disowns the wrong child. Family loyalty, betrayal, and madness set the stage for the grand tragedy of this play - the first, Houston Shakespeare Festival production of this enthralling masterpiece in over 20 years. 8:15 p.m.

