Here's where you can pick up free Thanksgiving essentials for your family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many Houstonians will be spending the holidays alone this year, away from family members and annual celebrations. But there are several local restaurants that are willing to provide a traditional meal.

  • TURKEY DRIVE-IN ACRES HOMES


The Hugs In A Blanket Foundation is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Turkey and Sides Drive-Thru in Acres Homes. The goal is to bring the Houston community together and feed over 200 families.

Families will be gifted a frozen turkey, a head of cabbage, a box of stuffing, dinner rolls, potatoes and gravy. Volunteers will also provide a free family size sanitizer and a face mask for all who show up. The drive-thru will be open on Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Staff will be following COVID-19 safety measures and all volunteers will receive temperature checks, mask and gloves.

  • THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE


Sponsors of the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade are teaming up with mayor Sylvester Turner to donate a holiday meal to over 20,000 Houstonians.

Five-thousand families will each receive items, courtesy of H-E-B, Reliant, Cigna, Houston Food Bank, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo to enjoy a feast at home. They will also receive a face mask, hand sanitizer and thermometers.

The drive-thru will be on a first come-first served basis. Volunteers will be at NRG Park on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all donations are gone.
