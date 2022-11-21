Burns Original BBQ hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner in Acres Homes

Who wants a free Thanksgiving dinner? This restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and here's what's on the menu.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who wants some free Thanksgiving food? Over 3,000 free Thanksgiving dinners will be distributed Monday in Acres Homes.

The Burns family from Burns Original BBQ are hosting their annual Thanksgiving community dinner at their restaurant at 8307 De Priest Street. The dinner is from noon to 2 p.m.

This is the first year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic where guests will be able to stand in line and get served.

The menu this year will consist of seafood dressing, green beans, smoked turkey, corn, dinner rolls, desserts, and more.

SEE RELATED STORY: Donate a turkey or canned goods at George R. Brown for city's Super Feast event on Thanksgiving

SEE ALSO: How to avoid a turkey frying disaster on Thanksgiving