Harris County Pets announces free adoption days in August

Officials said pets infected with heartworm disease can be cured with timely treatment, which is offered through the Harris County Pets Wellness Clinic.
"We have been overwhelmed by the support of individuals in this community who have adopted or fostered during the pandemic. However, our facility continues to receive many animals every day that are worthy of forever homes," Michael White, director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health, said in a statement.
Social distancing measures will be in place, and all appointments must be made in advance by phone at 281-999-3191. Virtual pet adoptions will also be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said.
READ MORE: Top 5 places for animal lovers in Houston
Adoption hours are 1-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends at 612 Canino Road, Houston. Visit www.countypets.com for more information.