Arandas Bakery hosting FREE pan dulce drive today

The beloved bakery is holding a Pan Dulce Drive at their Airline, Beechnut, Gulf Fwy and Eastex locations today at 3 p.m.
On their Facebook page, the bakery posted about the event, calling it "[their] kind of happiness."
Starting at 3 p.m., each car will get a free bag of pan dulce, hand sanitizer, and a mask while supplies last.
The bakery asks all customers to stay in their cars for the event.
