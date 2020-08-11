Arandas Bakery hosting FREE pan dulce drive today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arandas Bakery is stepping up to help Houstonians affected by the coronavirus pandemic this afternoon.The beloved bakery is holding a Pan Dulce Drive at their Airline, Beechnut, Gulf Fwy and Eastex locations today at 3 p.m.On their Facebook page, the bakery posted about the event, calling it "[their] kind of happiness."Starting at 3 p.m., each car will get a free bag of pan dulce, hand sanitizer, and a mask while supplies last.The bakery asks all customers to stay in their cars for the event.