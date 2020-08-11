Food & Drink

Arandas Bakery hosting FREE pan dulce drive today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arandas Bakery is stepping up to help Houstonians affected by the coronavirus pandemic this afternoon.

The beloved bakery is holding a Pan Dulce Drive at their Airline, Beechnut, Gulf Fwy and Eastex locations today at 3 p.m.

On their Facebook page, the bakery posted about the event, calling it "[their] kind of happiness."



Starting at 3 p.m., each car will get a free bag of pan dulce, hand sanitizer, and a mask while supplies last.

The bakery asks all customers to stay in their cars for the event.

10-year-old best friends give back to the community during pandemic
"Cancer fighters" Arleene Ramirez and Nellie de la Cruz are giving back to their community with pizza and care packages during the coronavirus pandemic.


Canceled school events give these Houston teens opportunity to give back to families in need
Small steps, big hearts: Meet the Episcopal High School students helping Houston families struggling during COVID-19.
