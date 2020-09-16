Food & Drink

McDonald's offering free six-piece McNuggets today with launch of new spicy flavor

Today at McDonald's locations across the U.S., if you buy a six-pack of the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, you get another six-pack for free.

As part of the deal, your free six-pack can be spicy or regular nuggets as "spicesurance," just in case you can't handle the new spicy nuggets.



The brand new spicy McNuggets are coated with cayenne and chili peppers.

The deal is good only today and only through the McDonald's app.



When McDonald's announced its spicy nuggets last month, Wendy's started throwing shade on twitter.

One tweet read, "Must have scraped up all of BK's leftovers and slapped McPrice tag on it."



Houston rapper Travis Scott becomes 2nd celebrity to get his own McDonald's meal
McDonald's to debut Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Chips Ahoy! McFlurry in September
