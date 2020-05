Free gas giveaway in Pasadena this morning! Drivers already lined up! #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/83LQdcZgho — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 6, 2020

A gas station in Pasadena gave away free gas Thursday and some drivers waited all night to get in on the promotion.The Timewise Station Red Bluff Road gave the first 100 vehicles in line $25 worth of free gas.The store let drivers line up as early as 10 p.m. Wednesday, even though pumping didn't start until 7 a.m. As of 5 a.m., there were already 30 cars lined up.