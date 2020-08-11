Pasadena and Cy-Fair surge testing sites promise shorter wait times and faster results

Think you may have been exposed to #COVID19? Returning back to work?— Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) August 7, 2020
Our #CYFair & #Pasadena stationary sites have increased capacity and faster test results!
Register Now with this NEW LINK: https://t.co/obDkz7KoGH or call 832 927 7575. pic.twitter.com/WWuHQfOFpB
As part of the county's new surge testing efforts, two stationary sites in Pasadena and Cy-Fair have received thousands of additional test kits along with extra lab capacity for quicker results.
You can find out your results in 3-5 days, according to the county.
On Monday, Harris County announced it's offering 30,000 COVID-19 tests under a surge testing operation in conjunction with federal health officials.
The testing will last for about two weeks or until 30,000 testing samples are reached at two stationary and four mobile sites. The two fixed locations are Ken Pridgeon Stadium and San Jacinto College Central Campus.
Think you may have been exposed to #COVID19? Returning back to work?— Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) August 7, 2020
Our #CYFair & #Pasadena stationary sites have increased capacity and faster test results!
Register Now with this NEW LINK: https://t.co/obDkz7KoGH or call 832 927 7575. pic.twitter.com/WWuHQfOFpB
Testing capacity at each location will increase from 750 tests per day to 1,250.
Surge testing provides additional temporary federal support to areas around the county that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Anyone can sign up for testing at one of our surge locations directly through doineedacovid19test.com or by visiting ReadyHarris.org. You can also register by calling 832-927-7575.
HCPH will continue to offer COVID testing at our 4 mobile locations rotating throughout Harris County precincts. Each mobile unit has the ability to test 200 residents per day with a 2 to 4-day turnaround time for results. To sign up for testing, residents can call 832-927-7575 or sign up at www.covidcheck.hctx.net/.