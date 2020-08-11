Coronavirus

Pasadena and Cy-Fair surge testing sites promise shorter wait times and faster results

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Harris County COVID-19 testing sites are getting a major boost and will now offer shorter wait times and faster results.



As part of the county's new surge testing efforts, two stationary sites in Pasadena and Cy-Fair have received thousands of additional test kits along with extra lab capacity for quicker results.

You can find out your results in 3-5 days, according to the county.

On Monday, Harris County announced it's offering 30,000 COVID-19 tests under a surge testing operation in conjunction with federal health officials.

The testing will last for about two weeks or until 30,000 testing samples are reached at two stationary and four mobile sites. The two fixed locations are Ken Pridgeon Stadium and San Jacinto College Central Campus.



Testing capacity at each location will increase from 750 tests per day to 1,250.

Surge testing provides additional temporary federal support to areas around the county that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Anyone can sign up for testing at one of our surge locations directly through doineedacovid19test.com or by visiting ReadyHarris.org. You can also register by calling 832-927-7575.

HCPH will continue to offer COVID testing at our 4 mobile locations rotating throughout Harris County precincts. Each mobile unit has the ability to test 200 residents per day with a 2 to 4-day turnaround time for results. To sign up for testing, residents can call 832-927-7575 or sign up at www.covidcheck.hctx.net/.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonharris countycoronavirus testingmedicalcoronavirus helpmedical specialistscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Dog dies after respiratory illness, tests positive for coronavirus
15 deaths at rehab facility in Katy investigated for outbreak
Sesame Place worker assaulted over mask policy: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Texas college towns brace for possible football cancellation
15 deaths at rehab facility in Katy investigated for outbreak
What would it take for bars to reopen in Texas?
Humble ISD cyberattacked on 1st day of school
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Show More
You could get in trouble for getting mysterious packages in mail
Lessons for schools after many bus drivers get COVID-19
UH football player opting out of season over health concern
Cy-Fair ISD plans to adopt resolution condemning racism
Parents at Cy-Fair and CCISD protest back to school plans
More TOP STORIES News