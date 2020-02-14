Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to be tested for COVID-19, you'll want to plan on when and where to go.
There are free testing locations around the Houston area, each with different requirements.
Harris County
San Jacinto College Pasadena
8060 Spencer Hwy
Pridgeon Stadium Cypress
11355 Falcon Rd A.
Monday - Saturday, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Harris County expects to perform 1,250 tests per day. Results come back in three to five business days.
Texas Division of Emergency Management
Crump Stadium
12321 High Star Drive
Houston Community College
NE Campus, 555 Community College Dr.
South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.
You need an appointment to be tested. You can book an appointment at texas.curativeinc.com.
Merfish Teen Center- Walk-up
South Rice Avenue
Wednesday 8:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m.
No appointment is required.
Houston Health Department
Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford St
Minute Maid Park hopes to process 2,000 tests a day. The site will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will boast eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes.
Butler Stadium
13755 S Main Street
Delmar Stadium
2020 Mangum Road
Each location has a testing capacity of 650 people per day. An ID code is required to be tested at Delmar Stadium. You can get a code by calling 832-393-4220.
The locations are open Monday through Saturday.
You do not need to have symptoms to be tested.
Ibn Sina Foundation
North Shepherd Clinic
5012 N Shepherd Drive
832-426-3760
South Wilcrest Clinic
11226 S Wilcrest Drive
281-495-7462
Both sites offer rapid testing results in a matter of minutes. Appointments are required.
Fort Bend County
Fifth Street Community Center Stafford
3110 5th St
Smart Financial Center
18111 Lexington Blvd
Gallery Furniture
7227 W Grand Pkwy S
Seven Lakes Middle School
6026 Katy-Gaston Rd
Monday- Saturday 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.
You can call 281-238-2363 to schedule an appointment or visit fbcountytx.gov.
After you sign up by website or phone, you will be given a unique identification code and your appointment day and time.
You must be a Fort Bend County resident.
