Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you want to be tested for COVID-19, you'll want to plan on when and where to go.There are free testing locations around the Houston area, each with different requirements.San Jacinto College Pasadena8060 Spencer HwyPridgeon Stadium Cypress11355 Falcon Rd A.Monday - Saturday, 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.Harris County expects to perform 1,250 tests per day. Results come back in three to five business days.Crump Stadium12321 High Star DriveHouston Community CollegeNE Campus, 555 Community College Dr.South Campus, 1990 Airport Blvd.You need an appointment to be tested. You can book an appointment at texas.curativeinc.com. Merfish Teen Center- Walk-upSouth Rice AvenueWednesday 8:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m.No appointment is required.Minute Maid Park501 Crawford StMinute Maid Park hopes to process 2,000 tests a day. The site will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will boast eight drive-thru lanes and four walk-up lanes.Butler Stadium13755 S Main StreetDelmar Stadium2020 Mangum RoadEach location has a testing capacity of 650 people per day. An ID code is required to be tested at Delmar Stadium. You can get a code by calling 832-393-4220.The locations are open Monday through Saturday.You do not need to have symptoms to be tested.North Shepherd Clinic5012 N Shepherd Drive832-426-3760South Wilcrest Clinic11226 S Wilcrest Drive281-495-7462Both sites offer rapid testing results in a matter of minutes. Appointments are required.Fifth Street Community Center Stafford3110 5th StSmart Financial Center18111 Lexington BlvdGallery Furniture7227 W Grand Pkwy SSeven Lakes Middle School6026 Katy-Gaston RdMonday- Saturday 7 a.m.- 2 p.m.You can call 281-238-2363 to schedule an appointment or visit fbcountytx.gov. After you sign up by website or phone, you will be given a unique identification code and your appointment day and time.You must be a Fort Bend County resident.Watch the video above for tips on what to do while you wait to be tested.