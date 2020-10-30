action 13

Time to switch careers? Houston-area institutions offer free training

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pandemic is forcing a lot of people to reconsider their career path.

Millions of Texans are still unemployed, and now may be the time to reinvent yourself.

Harris County and Lone Star College are partnering to offer free training for in-demand careers.

RELATED: HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

You have to be a resident of Harris County who has been furloughed, unemployed or under-employed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuition is free and there is additional funding for things like books.

The career fields available include accounting and bookkeeping, alternative teaching certification, certified nurse's aid, COVID-19 contact tracers and more than a dozen more.

This is time sensitive because the courses have to be finished by the end of the year.

For information, call 832-813-6884 or email lscce@lonestar.edu.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringcollegepandemicaction 13careersjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACTION 13
Beware of Medicare open enrollment scams
Check your sports trading cards because sales are rocketing
Consumer complaint tips on how to solve disputes
Affordable ways to keep pests out this fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
You're going to love the weather this weekend!
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
Chase suspect dies after crashing into tree during pursuit
Texas A&M study examines COVID-19 and pets
Is freeway expansion in Houston causing a greater cultural divide?
3 dead in 1 week in Houston and killers are still on the loose
Show More
Zeta is gone but new system brewing in the Caribbean
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Fiancée of fallen HPD sergeant says she's ready to forgive killer
Kamala Harris to visit Houston today
More TOP STORIES News