Time to switch careers? Houston-area institutions offer free training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pandemic is forcing a lot of people to reconsider their career path.
Millions of Texans are still unemployed, and now may be the time to reinvent yourself.
Harris County and Lone Star College are partnering to offer free training for in-demand careers.
You have to be a resident of Harris County who has been furloughed, unemployed or under-employed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuition is free and there is additional funding for things like books.
The career fields available include accounting and bookkeeping, alternative teaching certification, certified nurse's aid, COVID-19 contact tracers and more than a dozen more.
This is time sensitive because the courses have to be finished by the end of the year.
For information, call 832-813-6884 or email lscce@lonestar.edu.
