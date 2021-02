Water and food distribution sites open across the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, multiple groups continue to organize free water or food distribution events throughout the city.Food, grocery, blanket and water distribution from United Memorial Medical Center and the Pakistan Association of Greater Houston - 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Pakistan Center - 12638 Bissonnet St.Hot BBQ meals and water for families from the Houston Rockets - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Tundra Garage - 1515 Leland St.Food, water, baby supplies and household items - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Worthing High School - 9215 Scott St.If you are in the Montgomery County area and need help, find a food pantry on this website Can you help those in need? We've made it easy for you. If you would like to, and you can choose how much you'd like to give.For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.