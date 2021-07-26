All traffic moved to northbound lanes of Fred Hartman Bridge, causing delays

As of Monday morning, the southbound lanes of the bridge are closed for necessary bridge repairs.
Instead, all traffic is flowing in what would typically be the northbound lanes. Two lanes are for southbound traffic and two are for northbound.
The Fred Hartman Bridge is always a busy spot for commuters, so expect some delays during the ongoing repairs.
Crews discovered a fractured bridge joint during a routine inspection that must be repaired.
The repair work is scheduled to take two months for completion.
The East Beltway is also down to one lane in the area, causing additional backups.
