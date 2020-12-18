California unemployment: Fraudulent claims filed in name of US Senator Dianne Feinstein

FRESNO, Calif. -- Four women are now facing charges after federal prosecutors say they filed fraudulent unemployment benefits that cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.Two former employees of California's Employment Development Department (EDD), along with an inmate from Chowchilla's Central California Women's facility and a parolee, are all accused of taking money meant for those affected by the pandemic shutdowns.One US attorney called the fraud scheme against taxpayers 'perhaps the largest ever in the state's history'.The charges are part of a larger investigation of fraud in California's distribution of more than $110 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.Central California Women's Facility (CCWF) inmate Sholanda Thomas and parolee Christina Smith have been indicted on charges that they submitted several bogus EDD unemployment insurance claims.According to the Department of Justice, Thomas filed claims in her name as well as the names of other inmates"They obtained the name, dates of birth and social security numbers for inmates at CCWF and relayed that information to Smith on the outside to submit the fraudulent claims," said US attorney McGregor Scott.Investigators say their fake claims cost taxpayers more than $200,000."Thomas and Smith used the proceeds for their own benefit, which included Smith keeping Thomas' share in a shoebox pending Thomas' release from prison and Smith getting plastic surgery," said Scott.Another case involved former Roseville EDD employee Andrea Gervais filling 100 fake unemployment claims, including one under the name of US Senator Dianne Feinstein.It was that claim that tipped off investigators and revealed over $2 million in fraudulent claims.According to the DoJ, more than $200,000 was sent to Gervais's residence through Bank of America debit cards."How do you approve a debit card to Senator Dianne Feinstein? EDD I think is going to have to come under some substantial pressure and some substantial correction by the California legislature," said Fresno Assemblyman Jim Patterson.And in a separate case prosecutors charged a San Diego woman with conspiring with an inmate to file fake claims using stolen information.Patterson believes this latest investigation into unemployment fraud could be just the tip of the iceberg."In January the California State Auditor is going to issue her audit. I think that will be a very in-depth and very alarming audit," he said.If convicted the suspects face up to 20 years in prison.Investigators say they will continue to investigate other cases as they look to uncover more bogus activity.