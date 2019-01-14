Fraternity suspended after student dies at off-campus home

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, California --
An investigation is underway Monday after a University of California, Irvine student died at an off-campus home and a fraternity was placed under suspension.

The university emailed the campus community regarding the student's death, but did not provide further details. It is cooperating with Irvine police in the investigation.

RELATED: Texas A&M fraternity Phi Gamma Delta suspended for violating alcohol and hazing rules before Houston teen's death

The Orange County coroner identified the student as 18-year-old Noah Domingo of La Crescenta.



Authorities said they responded to a call of a death investigation around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Domingo's off-campus home near Turtlerock Drive.

In a follow-up email, the university said Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was on interim suspension, which means all activities are halted until the investigation concludes.

"Our hearts go out to the student's family and community of friends who have been impacted by this incident," the university email said.

The university also said it will be working with the Greek community to ensure members are "engaging in behaviors and practices that are in alignment with university policies and their own values."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationstudent diesu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winning $12.5M lottery ticket sold in Houston
Workplace stabbing survivor making strides after attack
Rockets' Clint Capela out 4-6 weeks with thumb injury
Documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Chilly weather awaits Houston Marathon runners
12-year-old Texas girl in Amber Alert found safe
Mother helping families impacted by government shutdown
Government shutdown timeline: What happens next
Show More
Texas father charged in deadly stabbing of 3-year-old son
Houston deli offers behemoth 10-inch sandwich
Man shot in front of thousands on FB Live speaks out
New scholarship helps students who withdrew after Harvey
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday at IAH
More News