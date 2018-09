A day after a former University of Houston student filed a lawsuit against a fraternity, the organization is defending itself.For three days, Jared Munoz says he underwent a horrific fraternity experience. He shared his story with Eyewitness News exclusively on Wednesday.He said he was deprived of food, water and suffered a lacerated spleen. This week, he filed a million dollar lawsuit against Pi Kappa Alpha and his former frat brothers.This story is all too familiar for David Easlick."They seem to be universal," Easlick said. "It's not one particular fraternity. It's not one particular region. It just is all over the place."Easlick served as an national chapter's executive director, but now, he serves an expert in court on the issues surrounding hazing."If I had a son that was in a fraternity age right now, I would say, 'Don't even think about it,'" Easlick said.Easlick said the problem is pledges are looking for a party house, and when trouble arises, national chapters will say they had no idea."They can control it," Easlick said. "They know what's going on. They have chapter consultants out there twice a year. They have contacts with the schools."University of Houston suspended Pi Kappa Alpha last year. It was indicted for a misdemeanor charge for the hazing incident.In the lawsuit, Munoz cites 45 cases of death, injury and hazing involving the fraternity from across the country.