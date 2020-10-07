Matagorda Co. Sheriff Frank Osborne arrested and charged with tampering with govt. records

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Matagorda County Sheriff Frank "Skipper" Osborne was arrested and charged with tampering with government records, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Osborne was investigated at the request of the Matagorda County District Attorney's Office for what it called allegations of misconduct that happened in February.

The investigation was presented to a Matagorda County Grand Jury and Osborne was arrested by the Texas Rangers Tuesday, according to jail records.

"Unfortunately, this case is in the criminal justice system, so I feel I cannot comment except to say that the offense report of the arrest by the officer was not destroyed, concealed, removed, or otherwise impaired and was always available," Osborne said in a statement. "I will say I simply tried to correct a mistake and I look forward to a trial in this matter."

Osborne was booked into jail Tuesday and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
matagorda countyofficer arrestedarrestgrand juryofficer charged
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Watch issued for upper Texas coast
Maliyah's mom's boyfriend tells police she was beat with brush
Netflix faces criminal charges in Tyler County, Texas
Jail employees forced inmates to listen to 'Baby Shark' on repeat
5 questions as Pence, Harris prepare for VP debate faceoff
Honeymooners paid $5K for flight back to US ahead of Delta
Texas Supreme Court rules against mail-in ballot applications
Show More
6 students accused in SFA 'swatting' case now suing school
Nick Cordero's widow implores Trump to show empathy
Russell Westbrook left $8K tip for NBA Bubble hotel staff
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
UC Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize for Chemistry
More TOP STORIES News