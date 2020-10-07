Matagorda Co. Sheriff Frank Osborne arrested and charged with tampering with govt. records

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Matagorda County Sheriff Frank "Skipper" Osborne was arrested and charged with tampering with government records, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.Osborne was investigated at the request of the Matagorda County District Attorney's Office for what it called allegations of misconduct that happened in February.The investigation was presented to a Matagorda County Grand Jury and Osborne was arrested by the Texas Rangers Tuesday, according to jail records."Unfortunately, this case is in the criminal justice system, so I feel I cannot comment except to say that the offense report of the arrest by the officer was not destroyed, concealed, removed, or otherwise impaired and was always available," Osborne said in a statement. "I will say I simply tried to correct a mistake and I look forward to a trial in this matter."Osborne was booked into jail Tuesday and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.