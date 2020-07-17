31-year-old Houston fugitive accused of 2 counts of indecency with a child

According to Crime Stoppers, Francisco Soriano-Patricio, 31, performed indecent sexual acts with two child victims in July 2019.
The incidents reportedly occurred in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Avenue.
WANTED: Fugitive suspected of Indecency with a Child. If you know where police can locate Francisco Soriano-Patricio, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5000. HPD 976526-19 - 6300 blk. W. Bellfort Ave. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/2gqfM7y8FY pic.twitter.com/vPxaoXenH5— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) July 17, 2020
Soriano-Patricio is described as a Hispanic male, 5'7", 155 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair.
Authorities believe he drives a black Chevrolet Silverado.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.