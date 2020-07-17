31-year-old Houston fugitive accused of 2 counts of indecency with a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help in finding a fugitive wanted for two counts of indecency with a child.

According to Crime Stoppers, Francisco Soriano-Patricio, 31, performed indecent sexual acts with two child victims in July 2019.

The incidents reportedly occurred in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Avenue.



Soriano-Patricio is described as a Hispanic male, 5'7", 155 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair.

Authorities believe he drives a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
