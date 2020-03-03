Houston socialite's $18M home for sale in elite Broadacres neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5143997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Confrontation caught on camera during baby's first birthday photo shoot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Franci Neely's $18 million Broadacres home is for sale.Neely is a Houston socialite, philanthropist and lawyer, and the former wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.The 16,454 square foot house is listed on HAR.com.The listing describes the lavish 2011 home, featuring "Moroccan-inspired patios and a summer kitchen convey a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle anchored by a courtyard swimming pool."Along with the pool, the home also features a wine room, wet bar, three car garage, elevator and a video and intercom system.Neely caused controversy last February when a video was taken of her confronting a family during their photo shoot in her neighborhood.A couple said they were taking photos of their 1-year-old baby when Neely confronted them on a sidewalk. Apparently, it was not the first time such an encounter occurred.FULL VIDEO: Baby photo shoot confrontation in HoustonThe incident happened in mid-February 2019. Isaiah and Kelyn Allen were having a photo shoot for their soon-to-be 1-year-old.During the shoot, Neely approached the family and a photographer, who were on the sidewalk of the Broadacres esplanade in Houston.An argument ensued, which the Allens captured on camera, as Neely told the family to leave.During the confrontation, Neely swiped at Isaiah Allen on two occasions, striking his phone.The Allens contacted police. Harris County and Houston prosecutors investigated the incident.Prosecutors determined they wouldn't charge the Houston socialite.Video from 2018 has also surfaced showing Neely confronting high school students for taking their prom photos in the picturesque neighborhood.