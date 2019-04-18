Four teens rob 3 businesses in just 1 hour: Deputies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5256233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Teen suspects arrested for three robberies in Montgomery County.

SHENANDOAH, Texas -- Four teens, including two juveniles, are suspected of carrying out a Sunday morning robbery spree in Montgomery County.Wayne Hunter and Damond Williams, both 17, and two juveniles are accused of robbing three businesses in just one hour.Prosecutors say on March 31, the four teens robbed a Home2Suites hotel in Shenandoah, before striking a Hampton Inn in Conroe and Shipley Do-Nuts on FM 1488.In several cases, the suspects were especially violent.An employee at Home2Suites was reportedly pistol-whipped when she wasn't able to open the safe. The clerk was injured but remained conscious. Two other suspects allegedly searched kiosk drawers and personal items of other female employees.Then the suspects left and headed north to Conroe, where they are accused of robbing a Hampton Inn."While they were working that scene, another call went out for a robbery that took place at the Hampton Inn in Conroe, which was the same physical description, same manner and means as to how they did it, basically a signature as to how they did it," said Rob Freyer, assistant district attorney. "In that case, there was a patron who pulled a knife on one of the suspects and one of the suspects ran off."While investigators were on the scene of the hotel robberies, another robbery was called in, this one at the Shipley Do-Nuts."Making demands of the clerks, that are just there to do their jobs, to open the safe and they opened the registers, took an unknown amount of cash and pistol-whipped one of the employees in that case," Freyer said.Police said within 90 minutes of the first robbery, the suspects were caught. Prosecutors say investigators found guns, masks, ammo, and cash in their vehicle.Freyer credits the Shenandoah Police Department, Conroe Police Department, Montgomery County Precinct 3 and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with their efforts to catch the suspects quickly.