An altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party led to a shooting that left four men dead and one injured, authorities say.Police responded to reports of a shooting at a 1-year-old's party in Taft on Saturday, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.According to KRIS , police are looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting.Four men were killed and a fifth person was taken to the hospital.No arrests have been made yet.