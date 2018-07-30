Signs of struggle found in apartment of woman missing 3 days in north Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Chauncy Glover reports from north Houston, where authorities are looking into foul play in the case of a missing woman. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police believe foul play is involved in the case of a woman who has been missing for three days in north Harris County.

Investigators say Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 59, has not been seen since Friday, when she didn't show up at her job.

On Monday, colleagues grew more concerned when she missed a second day of work.

Coworkers who arrived at her apartment at 200 Dominion Park were let in by a maintenance man, and that is when they found what appeared to be signs of a struggle.

The Houston Police Department says that Rebecca's car was missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators say her apartment was ransacked, with belongings thrown everywhere.

Police are now considering this a homicide case, although her whereabouts are still unknown.

Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanhomicide investigationinvestigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Man with machete allegedly breaks wife's neck and severs finger
Thieves with stroller allegedly steal shark from aquarium
Astros face backlash over pitcher Osuna's domestic abuse case
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Two people injured when gunfire erupts in NW Houston
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
Show More
Atascocita HS student killed in drunk driving crash laid to rest
Mother searching for suspect after son shot and paralyzed
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
More News