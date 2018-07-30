Police believe foul play is involved in the case of a woman who has been missing for three days in north Harris County.Investigators say Rebecca Suhrheinrich, 59, has not been seen since Friday, when she didn't show up at her job.On Monday, colleagues grew more concerned when she missed a second day of work.Coworkers who arrived at her apartment at 200 Dominion Park were let in by a maintenance man, and that is when they found what appeared to be signs of a struggle.The Houston Police Department says that Rebecca's car was missing, but it was later found at a nearby apartment complex.Investigators say her apartment was ransacked, with belongings thrown everywhere.Police are now considering this a homicide case, although her whereabouts are still unknown.