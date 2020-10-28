Foster High School quarterback Philip Amy sets school record in district win

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Foster High School senior quarterback Philip Amy has led the Falcons to a 3-0 start to the season, including a record setting performance Saturday against Hightower High School.Amy engineered a late four-minute drive to help Foster to a 35-34 win over one of the best programs in the district.Amy is not your proto-typical quarterback, standing at only 5-foot-6, but if you ask his coaches and teammates, they will tell you his heart and will to win makes him different."In his heart, he's really a dog," Foster wide receiver and Oklahoma commit Cody Jackson said. "He plays big."Amy set a school passing record with 474 yards and four touchdowns to keep the Falcons unbeaten."He plays like he's 6'5''. He's got a big heart, and he plays with more effort than anyone I can think of in recent memory," said Falcons head coach Shaun McDowell.Amy's favorite subject in school is math and wants to study mechanical engineering or finance at Prairie View A&M.