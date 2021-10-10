fort hood

Missing Fort Hood soldier hasn't been seen since Oct. 7, officials say

Army to release independent review of Fort Hood in December

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier who they say left her post earlier this week, and hasn't been seen since.

Video above is from previous post.

According to a press release provided by Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen leaving her post on base at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.



Family members, along with officials from the base have attempted to contact Sewell, but have not been successful.

"Initial investigation appears that Sewell left for unknown reasons on her own accord," the press release read.

Sewell is described as an African-American woman, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials also said Sewell did not own a car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

Previous reporting below.

After the horrific murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in April 2020, the commander of the Army's Criminal Investigation Command promised to seize the moment to correct staffing and resource problems that led to failures in tracking and solving several cases of soldier's homicides and suicides at that base. "We can and we will do better," said Maj. Gen. Donna Martin.

More than two dozen Fort Hood soldiers died in 2020, including in multiple homicides and suicides. The death of Vanessa Guillen, whose remains were found in July, and other cases prompted an independent review, which found that military leaders were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems at the base. The review also concluded that the Army CID was understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators.

EXCLUSIVE: Fort Hood answers questions in Vanessa Guillen case
