bus accident

School bus flips on its side on Fort Bend Tollway at McHard

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound Fort Bend Tollway near McHard is blocked after a school bus flipped on its side Friday morning.

An ABC13 producer actually witnessed the incident unfold within the 9 a.m. hour.

"I believe the bus hit a guard rail before it went up in the air and fell on its side," ABC13 producer Ashley Byers said.

Byers also took photos of the scene, with multiple drivers stopped on the northbound shoulder rushing to help.



SkyEye flew above the scene and captured multiple officials responding to the bus. A guard rail with heavy damage was also spotted from the air.

Eyewitness News has reached out to law enforcement regarding the incident. It was not immediately known whether any children were on board, or if anyone was injured or killed.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusbus crashschoolschool bustrafficbus accident
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUS ACCIDENT
Florida school bus driver saves 40 students from fire
2 flown to hospital after bus carrying college baseball team crashes
School bus crash on I-10 cleared after causing miles of backups
Passenger in car dies after crash involving METRO bus, officials say
TOP STORIES
Casino robbery suspect arrested after standoff on East Freeway
Woman in her eighties killed in house fire in N. Harris County
Repairman shot to death while working in SW Harris Co., sheriff says
Brittney Griner's Russian detention extended by 1 month, lawyer says
Man accused in death of 2 students in The Woodlands, authorities say
Ozone pollution Friday, small chance for a big storm Saturday
Passerby finds man shot to death in roadway in east Harris Co.
Show More
Who killed Trellis Sykes?
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on North Freeway
Convicted murderer serving life steals bus, crashes, and escapes
Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'
11th death? Astroworld festgoer lost unborn child, lawsuit claims
More TOP STORIES News