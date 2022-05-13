School bus flips on its side on Fort Bend Tollway at McHard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound Fort Bend Tollway near McHard is blocked after a school bus flipped on its side Friday morning.An ABC13 producer actually witnessed the incident unfold within the 9 a.m. hour."I believe the bus hit a guard rail before it went up in the air and fell on its side," ABC13 producer Ashley Byers said.Byers also took photos of the scene, with multiple drivers stopped on the northbound shoulder rushing to help.SkyEye flew above the scene and captured multiple officials responding to the bus. A guard rail with heavy damage was also spotted from the air.Eyewitness News has reached out to law enforcement regarding the incident. It was not immediately known whether any children were on board, or if anyone was injured or killed.