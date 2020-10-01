FBISD shares COVID-19 plans as students return to campus

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD has been online since the beginning of the school year, but now students have the option of returning back to in-person learning.First graders were able to return on Wednesday, second graders return on Friday and the rest of the grades will return next week.One of the student's mother Julie Phillips said she's ready to send her second grade child back to in-person school. She has two kids who have both been attending school virtually."It's exciting, but also nerve-racking," Phillips said. "I'm excited to get him back in school and kind of get in a routine because my husband's at home right now, and I have my 3-year-old and I work from home."About 60% of students are opting to continue school online for the rest of the fall semester.Phillips said her family is going to give in-person learning a try."It's time to give this a try at least for nine weeks," Phillips said.The students and parents will have the option of returning back to online learning if in-person lessons don't work out.Also, if there are COVID-19 cases in schools, the superintendent said those cases will be addressed on a case-by-case basis."So, we're trying to use more judgement rather than just hardcore, 'This is the number. Do this," said FBISD superintendent Charles Dupre.He added that his team will be monitoring the cases daily."If we see patterns that it's just pervasive and it's all over the student body and there's lots of issues going on in the school, then that will cause us to say 'You know what, we need to shut things down. Go in with a team and cleanse this who school. Sanitize it very carefully and take a few days off, and then bring people back in a clean, safe environment," said Dupre.