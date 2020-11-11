Education

Fort Bend ISD students falling behind in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD leaders have grown concerned after teachers say too many students have fallen behind while learning online.

Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre addressed the school board Monday night and said failure rates in the first term were somewhat high.

SEE RELATED STORY: Fort Bend ISD dad says kids' grades are falling due to virtual learning

In some cases, students were completing their work but not attending online classes or vice versa.

"So we're looking very critically at our attendance, taking mechanisms to see if there's something we need to shift in how we take attendance," said Dupre.

One thing the superintendent said they're looking at is something that also involves holding the parents more accountable.

More than 60% of the Fort Bend ISD students are learning online. Dupre said the district should have a detailed plan next month on how to respond to learning concerns.

SEE RELATED:

Fort Bend ISD staff member dies after contracting COVID-19, district says

Students falling behind as wait for technology continues

Alarming failure rates among Texas students fuel calls to get them back into classrooms
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfort bend countyback to schooleducationschoolcoronavirusteacherscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant in custody
Police search for separate person of interest in sergeant's death
Houston, is that you? City could look much different after I-45 moves
CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you
Teen killed in US-59 crash after cabin of pickup collapsed
Trump to make 1st public appearance since election called for Biden
Show More
Whataburger holiday sweaters on sale for 2020
Another Houston grocery store to close its doors
Lawmakers pushing for legalization of marijuana in Texas
350K Ring doorbell cameras recalled for fire risk
Cool front brings great weather for Veterans Day
More TOP STORIES News