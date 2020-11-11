Fort Bend ISD students falling behind in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD leaders have grown concerned after teachers say too many students have fallen behind while learning online.
Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre addressed the school board Monday night and said failure rates in the first term were somewhat high.
In some cases, students were completing their work but not attending online classes or vice versa.
"So we're looking very critically at our attendance, taking mechanisms to see if there's something we need to shift in how we take attendance," said Dupre.
One thing the superintendent said they're looking at is something that also involves holding the parents more accountable.
More than 60% of the Fort Bend ISD students are learning online. Dupre said the district should have a detailed plan next month on how to respond to learning concerns.
