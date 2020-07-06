Fort Bend ISD police officer shoots wife in chest, police say

Southeast officers are at a shooting 14200 Prosperity Ridge. Adult female shot during a domestic incident. 202 pic.twitter.com/GzEgnoAqbX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend ISD police officer shot his wife in the chest during a domestic dispute in southeast Houston, police say.Officers were sent to a home in the 14200 Prosperity Ridge Drive around 3:49 p.m. on Monday."We came out and found out that his wife was shot one time in the chest area," said an HPD investigator at the scene. He said the couple has three children, one of whom was inside the home at the time of the shooting.The wife was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.The husband has been a police officer for 12 years, according to HPD. He's currently being held in custody and is being interviewed by HPD's special investigations unit.