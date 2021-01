Fort Bend ISD campuses make classroom changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Pecan Grove Elementary

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- We know during the COVID-19 pandemic that there are a lot of things parents have to check for when it comes to their children and schools. That's become a constant as districts work to stop the spread of the virus while keeping up with the educational needs of the communities they serve.Nine Fort Bend ISD schools will move to the virtual learning format on Monday, three more campuses than last week. The schools plan to continue with the online learning curriculum until at least Feb. 5, the district said."Following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Austin High School, Barbara Jordan Elementary and Oakland Elementary to pivot from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Monday, February 1, 2021, through the remainder of the week," Fort Bend ISD officials said in a statement. "The District has also decided for James Patterson Elementary, Oyster Creek Elementary, Madden Elementary, Hodges Bend Middle School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School and Dulles High School to extend their pivot to online learning for the week of February 1 - 5."For the following Fort Bend ISD campuses, students will transition to face-to-face instruction and return to the classrooms on Feb. 1.Fort Bend ISD has an enrollment of more than 77,100 students at more than 90 campuses, according to district data. As of Friday, there were 310 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff