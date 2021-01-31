Fort Bend ISD campuses make classroom changes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Nine Fort Bend ISD schools will move to the virtual learning format on Monday, three more campuses than last week. The schools plan to continue with the online learning curriculum until at least Feb. 5, the district said.
"Following careful consideration, the decision has been made for Austin High School, Barbara Jordan Elementary and Oakland Elementary to pivot from face-to-face instruction to online learning effective Monday, February 1, 2021, through the remainder of the week," Fort Bend ISD officials said in a statement. "The District has also decided for James Patterson Elementary, Oyster Creek Elementary, Madden Elementary, Hodges Bend Middle School, Christa McAuliffe Middle School and Dulles High School to extend their pivot to online learning for the week of February 1 - 5."
RELATED: Parent worries Fort Bend ISD COVID-19 cases are under-counted
For the following Fort Bend ISD campuses, students will transition to face-to-face instruction and return to the classrooms on Feb. 1.
- Pecan Grove Elementary
- Ridgemont Elementary
- Ridgemont Early Learning Center
- Travis High School
- Willowridge High School
- James Reese Career and Technical Center
Fort Bend ISD has an enrollment of more than 77,100 students at more than 90 campuses, according to district data. As of Friday, there were 310 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
SEE ALSO: Houston-area school districts reviewing guidance after concerns of online students failing
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
WATCH: ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall