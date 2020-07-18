Despite hiring freeze, Fort Bend County fills 57 positions, posts 66 job openings

RICHMOND, Texas -- To curb an anticipated $11 million-$14 million revenue loss to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved a hiring freeze April 28. This action was expected to result in about $4 million in savings, County Auditor Ed Sturdivant estimated.
However, since this hiring freeze was implemented on April 28, the county has hired 57 positions-which includes two transfers, one promotion and five part-time to full-time job classification changes-according to a data as of July 10 provided by the county to Community Impact Newspaper. A list of these positions is available at the bottom of the article.
So far, eight job postings in the county's drainage district department have been postponed to the next fiscal year, and two candidates offered new positions declined the county's offers and were not included in the overall total of new hires.
Kent Edwards, the county's human resources director, explained many of the 57 new hires were requested by county departments led by elected officials, such as the sheriff's office, county attorney and district clerk.
According to a 2003 opinion from the attorney general of Texas, the Commissioners Court does not have authority to enforce a hiring freeze on elected officials, though these positions and departments are funded by the county's budget, Edwards confirmed.
"It softens the effect of the hiring freeze," Edwards said and noted the HR department was unaware of this opinion until mid-May.
