Health & Fitness

Fort Bend County Judge KP George to roll out COVID-19 vaccine distribution app

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George told ABC13 recently an announcement about a COVID-19 distribution app is coming soon.

George said the debut may happen Monday as preparations are underway for new mega sites to administer the vaccine.


The preparations are "dry runs" at the sites as shipments of the vaccine are expected soon.

The app will allow residents of Fort Bend County to sign up for a vaccination appointment, George said. He said he hopes it'll streamline the process.

"Rather than you call or wait for it, you get an appointment that usually lasts for maybe five days, because people try in so many places," said George. "We don't want to multi-book people. That is why there is a shorter time frame."

This comes after both Harris and Galveston counties announced plans for a vaccine waitlist portal.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Harris County hopes to get 30K COVID-19 vaccine doses a week

Galveston Co. health officials announce vaccine waitlist to do away with 'cattle call'

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort bend countyvaccineshealthfort bend isdcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
E. Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers
Burglary suspect killed in crash during chase with security officer
Officer hurt when driver slams into HPD cruiser on SW Freeway
No Layups: Is Deshaun Watson gone?
Winds remain after front passes through SE Texas
Huge 5G utility boxes spring up in homeowners' front yards
Houston's 'first daughter' Ashley Turner is engaged
Show More
Fort Bend ISD campuses make changes due to pandemic
People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists
Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
New 23andMe tool predicts your COVID-19 risk
Super Bowl week helps 'shine a light' on human trafficking
More TOP STORIES News