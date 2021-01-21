COVID-19 vaccine

Fort Bend County rolls out COVID-19 vaccination plan

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County leaders are rolling out the distribution plan Thursday for COVID-19 vaccine doses for the general public.

County Judge KP George and Fort Bend County Health and Human Services director Jacquelyn Johnson Minter are scheduled to give a briefing at 9:30 a.m. about the anticipated shipments.

The county announced Jan. 4 it received 1,000 vaccines and would begin contacting preregistered individuals to schedule their first dose, but as of Jan. 5, the county's coronavirus vaccine preregistration was full.

The local distribution of the vaccine began with Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land being the first to receive a Pfizer vaccine shipment in the area. Additional hospitals and local pharmacies received shipments from both Pfizer and Moderna the following week.

"We have requested that more vaccine be made available to our citizens," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said. "We are working very closely with the concerned authorities, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure it is distributed in an orderly manner."

George said the county has requested "hundreds of thousands" of vaccines, but the actual allocation remains up to the state. While preregistration for the vaccine has filled up, George said registration for future vaccine shipments will open soon. According to the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services website, "registration will re-open once a significant number of registrants are vaccinated or FBHHS receives a larger allotment of the vaccine."

Registering, however, does not necessarily mean someone will be next in line for vaccination, George said. Prioritization of the distribution at that point will defer to the Health and Human Services Department.

"As soon as they make them available, we will get the information out," George said. "We are eventually going to open up a registration process where you could register to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available."

As of Jan. 7, Fort Bend County had provided the first dose of the vaccine to 10,782 individuals, according to the Texas Health and Human Services website. During that distribution, Fort Bend County has focused on first responders, health care workers and medical providers.

Resources to additional COVID-19 vaccine providers are also listed on the Fort Bend County Health website.

Our partners at Community Impact contributed to this report.
