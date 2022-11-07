13-year-old boy last seen in Richmond found safe 2 days after going missing, sheriff's office says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy from Richmond who was reported missing has been found safe, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement officials were trying to find Shaquan Burns as fast as they could as they said he has a medical history.

Shaquan was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said that the teen was found safely by an off-duty deputy from Harris County Constable Pct. 7, who saw him in the morning in the 9900 block of South Main Street in Houston.

According to Fort Bend County, Shaquan appears to be in good health and was undergoing further evaluation.

No other information was released.