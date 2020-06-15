Business

Fort Bend Co. small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can get up to $10K

By
If you're a small business in Fort Bend County and are struggling to bounce back from closures during the pandemic, you're encouraged to apply for this grant.

With $22 million up for grabs, the county started accepting applications Monday morning and has received 50 applications so far, and they are expecting more to come in.

Business can get up to $10,000 to help pay for things such as personal protective equipment, utilities, leases and more.

The grant is open to businesses that acquire between $200,000 and $2 million of gross revenue every year and have had a 25% revenue loss compared to this time last year.

Priority right now is going toward businesses that have not received any other kind of stimulus money.

The complete list of qualifications can be found on Fort Bend County's website.

Related topics:
businessfort bend countybusinessmoneycoronavirusstimulus fundscovid 19
