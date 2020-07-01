15-year-old from Sugar Land area missing for a week

Missing: Zachary Ramirez,15, was last seen June 24 around midnight. He left his residence in the 16300 blk of Brush Meadows Ct, in the Sugar Land area, between 12 am-7:30 am. He's 5'10, weighs 155 lbs. & has a large mole on his forearm. If you know where he is call 281-341-4665. pic.twitter.com/MQZSKdZxS5 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 1, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for exactly a week.Zachary Ramirez, 15, was last seen June 24 around midnight.Authorities say he left his home in the 16300 block of Brush Meadows Court, in the Sugar Land area, between 12 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.Zachary is 5'10," weighs 155 pounds and has a large mole on his forearm.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 281-341-4665.