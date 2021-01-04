Health & Fitness

Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George to give a COVID-19 vaccine update today

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George, alongside the Fort Bend Health and Human Services director, will provide the county with an update on Monday to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The event is set to take place at the Fort Bend County Courthouse and Historical Marker at 10:30 a.m.

In Harris County, the first free public COVID-19 vaccine clinic just opened Saturday, and was quickly overwhelmed with people looking to make an appointment.

Last Saturday alone, at least 1,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Houston Health Department. On Sunday, they were fully booked to administer the vaccine to 750 people.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he will get his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

