Fort Bend Co. judge: 'Essential staff should have priority' to COVID-19 vaccine

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is calling out politicians for getting their COVID-19 vaccine before essential workers.

"Before politicians, many of whom used masks and scientific guidelines in games of political ping-pong, get access to the COVID-19 vaccine, essential workers such as our medical staff, grocery store workers, nonprofit organizations, educators, food service workers, police officers and other essential staff should have priority," George shared on Twitter.



George added that while he is looking forward to getting his COVID-19 vaccine, he believes essential workers should get it first as there is a low supply.

George's statements come the same day after Gov. Greg Abbott was the latest political figure to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

"There was a report that came out recently that showed more than half of Texans were unwilling or unsure about taking the vaccine," Abbott said. "It's very important for leaders like governors to step up and get the vaccine to show that this is a very safe and very easy process."

On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe. The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife, Jill Biden, did the same.

Just days before, on Dec. 18, Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-ranking U.S. official to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot is safe. He celebrated the milestone as "a medical miracle" that could eventually contain the raging pandemic.

